Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani pose with IPL trophy after Mumbai Indians' rousing win

Mukesh Ambani’s and Nita Ambani's Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians won the trophy after which the Ambani family was spotted at Mumbai airport posing for shutterbugs.



On Monday, the newlywed couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were also clicked at the airport holding the IPL trophy 2019 along with the family, serving major fashion inspiration with their trendy airport looks.

The Ambanis posed with the golden trophy at the airport in front of cameras with a cheerful smile on their faces.



Mumbai Indians on Sunday won the IPL 2019 finale opposite Chennai Super Kings for the 4th time by one run.