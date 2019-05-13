close
Mon May 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
May 13, 2019

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani pose with IPL trophy after Mumbai Indians' rousing win

MISC

Web Desk
Mon, May 13, 2019
 

Mukesh Ambani’s and Nita Ambani's  Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians won the trophy after which the Ambani family was spotted at Mumbai airport posing for shutterbugs.

On Monday, the newlywed couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were also clicked  at the airport holding the IPL trophy 2019 along with the family, serving major fashion inspiration with their trendy airport looks. 

The Ambanis posed with the golden trophy at the airport in front of cameras with a cheerful smile on their faces. 

 Mumbai Indians on Sunday won the IPL 2019 finale opposite Chennai Super Kings for the 4th time by one run.


Latest News

More From MISC