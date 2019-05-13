tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hindi and Telugu movie actress Pooja Hegde’s manager has addressed rumours of her driving in a drunken state.
Recently, there were rumors buzzing that the ‘Maharshi’ actress Pooja Hedge was caught red handed by police for driving in a drunk state on her way back to her hotel after the movie's pre-release event.
Addressing the matter, Pooja’s manager said that the rumors are baseless and film’s commissioned vehicle was scheduled to drop her at her destination.
“This tittle-tattle is absolutely baseless. Pooja wouldn’t dare to take the wheel in a city that she’s barely familiar with! In reality, the film’s production team commissioned a vehicle with a driver to drop her to the airport in time for her flight, which was scheduled to depart at 12.20 am.”
He further added: “The rumour is entirely made up and yet, the media has been writing about it. I have resolved to take legal action against all those pursuing the lie.”
The actress' manger also stressed that if the rumors were true then police would have booked a case against her.
Pooja Hedge’s movie ‘Maharshi’ has managed to make 100 crores worldwide.
