Pooja Hedge’s manager addresses rumors of her drunk-driving

Hindi and Telugu movie actress Pooja Hegde’s manager has addressed rumours of her driving in a drunken state.



Recently, there were rumors buzzing that the ‘Maharshi’ actress Pooja Hedge was caught red handed by police for driving in a drunk state on her way back to her hotel after the movie's pre-release event.

Addressing the matter, Pooja’s manager said that the rumors are baseless and film’s commissioned vehicle was scheduled to drop her at her destination.

“This tittle-tattle is absolutely baseless. Pooja wouldn’t dare to take the wheel in a city that she’s barely familiar with! In reality, the film’s production team commissioned a vehicle with a driver to drop her to the airport in time for her flight, which was scheduled to depart at 12.20 am.”

He further added: “The rumour is entirely made up and yet, the media has been writing about it. I have resolved to take legal action against all those pursuing the lie.”

The actress' manger also stressed that if the rumors were true then police would have booked a case against her.

Pooja Hedge’s movie ‘Maharshi’ has managed to make 100 crores worldwide.