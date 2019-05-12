US shifts fund meant for Pakistan, Afghanistan to Mexico Border Wall: report

WASHINGTON: The United States is transferring $1.5 billion originally meant for Pakistan and Afghanistan to fund US President Donald Trump’s Mexico border wall, several media outlets, citing acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan, have reported.



Mr Shanahan was reported as saying,"We reprogrammed $1.5 billion toward the construction of more than 80 miles of fencing and barriers along the southern border without impacting readiness."



"The funds were culled from a variety of sources, to include unexecuted prior year funds, the suspension of reimbursements to Pakistan, and costs reductions in a series of contracts," he added.



More than $600 million of these funds come from an Afghan security forces account. The US is also taking $78 million from the Coalition Support Fund.



The newest shift in funding is in addition to the $1 billion that the Defense Department transferred to wall construction in March from the US Army’s personnel budget.





