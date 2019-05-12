Policy of merit and transparency being followed in developmental projects: Qureshi

MULTAN: Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that a policy of merit and transparency is being followed by the government in developmental projects.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was addressing a meeting to review Multan’s developmental projects going on presently.

During the meeting he stated that for the infrastructure development going on in the city, additional funds will be demanded from the Punjab government.

Moreover, the embezzlement of funds amounting to Rs3.5 billion in the Multan Waste Management Company was also pointed out during the meeting to which the FM said that the issue will be thoroughly probed through public accounts committee.