Five martyred in Gwadar PC hotel attack, clearance operation concluded: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five people including a Pakistan Navy soldier were martyred in a terrorist attack at a hotel in Gwadar on Saturday, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday, a day after three terrorist stormed Pearl Continental (PC).

Six people including two army captains, two Pakistan Navy soldiers and two hotel employees were injured in the incident.

The media wing of the Pakistan army issued a statement which gave complete detail of the operation against terrorists .

According to the ISPR, three terrorists had attempted entry into the hotel with an intent to target or take the guests hostage.

“Security guard at entry challenged the terrorists denying them entry into main hall and terrorists went to stair case leading to upper floor,” said the statement.

It said terrorists opened fire which resulted in the martyrdom of security guard Zahoor.

“En-route to stairs, terrorist kept firing indiscriminately resulting in martyrdom of three more hotel employees ,“ the statement said, adding that two other employees were injured.

The martyrs were identified as Farhad, Bilal.

“Quick Reaction Forces of Army, Navy and Police immediately reached hotel, secured guests and staff present in the hotel and restricted terrorists within corridor of fourth floor”.

The forces launched clearance operation to take on the terrorists once they had ensured safe evacuation of guests and hotel staff.

According to the ISPR,during the attack terrorists had made CCTV cameras dysfunctional and planted IEDs on all entry points leading to 4th floor.

“Security Forces made special entry points to get into 4th floor, shot down all terrorists and cleared planted IEDS.”

Bodies of terrorists ave been held for identification, the ISPR said.



In an exchange of fire with terrorists, Pakistan Navy soldier Abbas Khan embraced martyrdom while two Army captains and as many Pakistan Navy soldiers received injuries.

Director General ISPR thanked media for responsible reporting and coverage of the operation which denied terrorists possible live updates and facilitated security forces in smooth execution of the operation.



