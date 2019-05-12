Multiple suspects in May 12 tragedy arrested in past three months, reveals Karachi police chief

KARACHI: Multiple suspects allegedly connected to the May 12 massacre have been taken into custody since the past three months, revealed Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Sheikh on Sunday.

The Karachi police chief revealed that the bloodshed that took place on May 12, 2007 had 65 cases registered in the city while challans of 36 of these being submitted in court.

He further stated that taking advantage of the digital library, policemen performing their duties on the day of the tragedy are also getting interviewed while on-air and off-air footage from media houses is also getting sought for evidence.

Moreover, he went on to state that a joint investigation team is also working with them in regards to the statements of the carnage.

The bloodbath that unfolded in Karachi on May 12, 2007 saw the deaths of 27 while as many as 140 were left wounded in the clashes that unfolded at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal upon former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry’s arrival.