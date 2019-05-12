close
Sun May 12, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 12, 2019
China strongly condemns terrorist attack on PC Hotel in Gwadar

Attack on Gwadar hotel foiled, security guard martyred

QUETTA: A security guard was martyred on Saturday, as three terrorists attempted forced entry into...

PM Imran slams Gwadar hotel attack as bid to damage economy

Pakistan

APP
Sun, May 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday condemned the terrorists attack targeting Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.

Appreciating the initial response by security guards and security forces in foiling greater loss to human lives, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the martyred and injured security personnel during the ongoing operation.

“Such attempts especially in Balochistan are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity. We shall not allow these agendas to succeed. Pakistani nation and its security forces shall defeat them all,” he resolved.

