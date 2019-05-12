PM Imran slams Gwadar hotel attack as bid to damage economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday condemned the terrorists attack targeting Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.

Appreciating the initial response by security guards and security forces in foiling greater loss to human lives, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the martyred and injured security personnel during the ongoing operation.



“Such attempts especially in Balochistan are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity. We shall not allow these agendas to succeed. Pakistani nation and its security forces shall defeat them all,” he resolved.