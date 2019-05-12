close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

AFP
May 12, 2019

England v Pakistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

MISC

AFP
Sun, May 12, 2019

SOUTHAMPTON: Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday:

England

J. Roy c Imad b Hasan 87

J. Bairstow c Zaman b Afridi 51

J. Root c Sohail b Yasir 40

E. Morgan not out 71

J. Buttler not out 110

Extras (b1, lb3, w10) 14

Total (3 wkts, 50 overs) 373

Did not bat: B Stokes, M Ali, C Woakes, D Willey, A Rashid, L Plunkett

Fall of wickets: 1-115 (Bairstow), 2-177 (Roy), 3-211 (Root)

Bowling: Afridi 10-0-80-1 (1w); Ashraf 10-0-69-0 (2w); Imad 10-0-63-0 (5w); Hasan 10-1-81-1 (2w); Yasir 7-0-60-1; Sohail 3-0-16-0;

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c and b Ali 35

Fakhar Zaman c Buttler b Woakes 138

Babar Azam c and b Rashid 51

Asif Ali c Stokes b Willey 51

Haris Sohail c Bairstow b Plunkett 14

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 41

Imad Wasim c Buttler b Willey 8

Faheem Ashraf c Stokes b Plunkett 3

Hasan Ali not out 4

Extras (b2, lb4, w10) 16

Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 361

Did not bat: Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Imam), 2-227 (Fakhar), 3-233 (Babar), 4-274 (Sohail), 5-323 (Asif), 6-345 (Imad), 7-353 (Faheem)

Bowling: Woakes 9-0-72-1 (2w); Willey 10-0-57-2 (2w); Ali 10-0-66-1 (1w); Plunkett 9-0-64-2 (2w); Rashid 10-0-81-1 (2w); Stokes 2-0-15-0

Result: England won by 12 runs

Man-of-the-match: Jos Buttler (ENG)

Series: England lead five-match series 1-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Remaining fixtures

May 14: 3rd ODI, Bristol (D/N)

May 17: 4th ODI, Trent Bridge (D/N)

May 19: 5th ODI, Headingley

Previous result

May 08: 1st ODI, The Oval: No result (rain)

Latest News

More From MISC