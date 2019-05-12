England v Pakistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOUTHAMPTON: Completed scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday:
J. Roy c Imad b Hasan 87
J. Bairstow c Zaman b Afridi 51
J. Root c Sohail b Yasir 40
E. Morgan not out 71
J. Buttler not out 110
Extras (b1, lb3, w10) 14
Total (3 wkts, 50 overs) 373
Did not bat: B Stokes, M Ali, C Woakes, D Willey, A Rashid, L Plunkett
Fall of wickets: 1-115 (Bairstow), 2-177 (Roy), 3-211 (Root)
Bowling: Afridi 10-0-80-1 (1w); Ashraf 10-0-69-0 (2w); Imad 10-0-63-0 (5w); Hasan 10-1-81-1 (2w); Yasir 7-0-60-1; Sohail 3-0-16-0;
Imam-ul-Haq c and b Ali 35
Fakhar Zaman c Buttler b Woakes 138
Babar Azam c and b Rashid 51
Asif Ali c Stokes b Willey 51
Haris Sohail c Bairstow b Plunkett 14
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 41
Imad Wasim c Buttler b Willey 8
Faheem Ashraf c Stokes b Plunkett 3
Hasan Ali not out 4
Extras (b2, lb4, w10) 16
Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 361
Did not bat: Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Imam), 2-227 (Fakhar), 3-233 (Babar), 4-274 (Sohail), 5-323 (Asif), 6-345 (Imad), 7-353 (Faheem)
Bowling: Woakes 9-0-72-1 (2w); Willey 10-0-57-2 (2w); Ali 10-0-66-1 (1w); Plunkett 9-0-64-2 (2w); Rashid 10-0-81-1 (2w); Stokes 2-0-15-0
Result: England won by 12 runs
Man-of-the-match: Jos Buttler (ENG)
Series: England lead five-match series 1-0
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Tim Robinson (ENG)
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Remaining fixtures
May 14: 3rd ODI, Bristol (D/N)
May 17: 4th ODI, Trent Bridge (D/N)
May 19: 5th ODI, Headingley
Previous result
May 08: 1st ODI, The Oval: No result (rain)
