London mayor Sadiq Khan under 24-hour protection after receiving threats

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan in under a 24-hour protection after he received multiple and repeated threats on his social media.

Former MP of Tooting, Khan had stated that the levels of abused had significantly surged since European Union Referendum in 2016.

As per a report by the Times, City Hall had referred 17 cases to the police with as many as 237 threats made on social media within a span of three months.

Khan had stated that the abuse ranged from name-calling to trolling as well as threats and terrorism saying: “I will not be cowed or bullied by these people, but you can’t escape the fact that those close to me are worried. It can’t be right that one of the consequences of me being the mayor of London and a Muslim in public life is that I have police protection.”

“The referendum campaign allowed things to come to the surface and normalised things that should not be normalized,” he added.