Marriage scandal: 11 Chinese nationals remanded in FIA custody





LAHORE: A local court on Saturday extended physical remand for two days of 11 Chinese nationals accused of forcing Pakistani women into prostitution.

The Human Trafficking Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested dozens of Chinese nationals for tricking Pakistani women into marriage before forcing them into prostitution in China.

The agency produced the 11 Chinese nationals as well as two Pakistani citizens before the court of a judicial magistrate.

The court handed over the suspects to the FIA on two-day physical remand while sent two Pakistani suspects identified as Ansar and Shaukat to judicial remand.

The judge ordered that the suspects be produced before the court on May 13.

The Chinese Embassy on Friday rejected reports that a group of Chinese nationals were involved in forcing Pakistani women into prostitution or organ trade.

It, however , said China supports the Pakistani crack down on any organization or individual who commits a crime in the country.

"The Ministry of Public Security of China sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side.

China will further strengthen cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan, effectively combat crime, so as to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two peoples, and jointly safeguard China-Pakistan friendly relations," said a statement issued by the embassy."

