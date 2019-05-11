Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West welcome baby boy

NEW YORK: The reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, born via surrogate.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 38-year-old Kardashian shared the good news, saying "He's here and he's perfect!".

The actress, who also has her own make-up and fragrance lines, had announced the couple were expecting in January, telling the US program "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that the youngest Kardashian to keep up with was due "sometime soon."

The new baby joins three other siblings: sister Chicago, who was born last year via surrogate, five-year-old sister North, and three-year-old brother Saint.

The couple has yet to announce the new baby's name.

Kardashian said the newborn was "also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."