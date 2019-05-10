Candidates start filing nomination papers for elections in Bajuar





BAJAUR: The candidates here Friday started filing their nomination papers for the provincial assembly elections in Bajaur tribal district.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan Bajaur Office, candidates have started submitting their nomination papers to contest the first-ever elections for provincial assembly seats in tribal districts.

At least 20 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for three seats of provincial assembly including PK-100- PK101 and PK 102 on first day.

Process of submitting nomination papers would be continued by May 13 for which about 60 aspiring candidates have obtained nomination papers.

Meanwhile, Fazale Hakeem Khan has assumed charge of Returning Officer for three provincial assembly constituencies of Bajaur.