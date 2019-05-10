close
Fri May 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 10, 2019

General Bajwa, Japanese ambassador discuss regional security

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 10, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Kuniori Matsuda, incoming Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military said, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

