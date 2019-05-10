General Bajwa, Japanese ambassador discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Kuniori Matsuda, incoming Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military said, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The two noted the exceptional mutual relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.