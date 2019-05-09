BBC presenter Danny Baker fired over 'racist' royal baby photo

LONDON: Danny Baker, a broadcaster on BBC Radio 5 Live, has been sacked for using a photo of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband Prince Harry.

The journalist was fired on Thursday after posting a picture on Twitter of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: "Royal baby leaves hospital."

Danny Baker's tweet appeared on the same day when Harry and Meghan posed for photos with their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Many public figures called Baker's photo unacceptable and offensive as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is African American.

Baby Archie was introduced to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan posted an Instagram picture of the meeting, which also included Meghan's mother, who is staying with the royal couple.

"This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," a spokesperson from the BBC said.

Baker, 61, later deleted the post and apologised for any offence caused, but was still fired on Thursday morning.

"Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be a joke about royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys and race, so rightly deleted," Baker said in a statement on Twitter.







