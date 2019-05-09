Shoaib Akhtar endorses Shahid Afridi on ‘harsh behavior from seniors’ in Pakistan cricket

RAWALPINDI: Speedster Shoaib Akhtar has endorsed what Shahid Afridi has said in his book ‘Game Changer’ about ‘harsh behavior from seniors’.



Weighing in on Afridi’s controversial comments in his recently launched book, the Rawalpindi Express said ‘whatever Shahid Afridi has written about harsh behavior from seniors, reality was much more than that. He should have said more’.

‘Actually he should have said it 20 years ago. If he did at the right time, he wouldn't have had to write a book today,’ he further said.

Afridi then thanked Shoaib on his support and said: “Followed in your footsteps and wrote a book :) Never wanted to hurt any former player. Only trying to state facts. See you soon!”.



In his memoir, co-written with journalist Wajahat S Khan, the former skipper has narrated his life’s journey from humble beginnings in the mountains of northwest Pakistan to his illustrious career as a cricketer and captain of the national cricket team. He has also offered his thoughts on former cricketers and coaches, praising some and bashing others as candidly as his batting style that earned him the nickname ‘Boom Boom’.

While praising Prime Minister Imran Khan, the swashbuckling cricketer commended the PTI Chairman on his ideas for ‘Naya Pakistan’ and his efforts for peace with India.

Shahid Afridi has shared he and former captain Waqar Younis “had a history”. “Unfortunately, he hadn’t let go of the past,” he writes about the former pacer. “Waqar and I had a history, dating all the way back to his tiff with Wasim over the captaincy crown. He was a mediocre captain but a terrible coach, always micromanaging and getting in the way, trying to tell the captain – me – what to do… It was a natural clash and it was bound to happen.”

The all-rounder has also shed light on his tussle with former batsman Javed Miandad.

“The tussle had started even before the series kicked off. Miandad had developed a strong opinion against me… in fact, the day before I went to bat, Miandad didn’t even give me any net practice. So I had to practice on a stringed ball, alone, away from my teammates. That was the cloud of angst and embarrassment under which I was playing my first Test against Pakistan’s greatest rival.”



