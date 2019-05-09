British Backpacker Society team reached Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The British Backpacker Society, which ranked Pakistan as the number one adventure travel destination for 2018, seven-member team on Thursday reached Karachi after successful week-long trip of Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by British Backpacker Society, the team traveled from Islamabad to Karachi and headed to the Jinnah Mausoleum and National Museum of Pakistan to understand a little more about the country that the British Backpacker Society ranked as the world's top adventure travel destination.

The team found that the Museum and Mausoleum provide travelers with an important insight into the history of Pakistan and left thinking that neither should be missed by any traveler visiting the country.

The arrival of this 7-member team in Karachi was the first British Backpacker Society trip to Karachi or even Sindh.