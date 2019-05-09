Indian HC in Pakistan meets Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria met with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad today.

The official twitter handle of Indian HC Thursday released a picture of the envoys sharing a smile.

The diplomats ‘exchanged notes on recent developments’, the statement added without sharing further details.

On the other hand, the Foreign Office spokesperson denied Indian media reports suggesting meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization moot on May 21-22 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“Informal handshake could be a possibility, however there is no meeting scheduled so far,” Dr Mohammad Faisal said during a press briefing today.



