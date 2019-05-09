close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 9, 2019

Indian HC in Pakistan meets Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 09, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria met with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad today.

The official twitter handle of Indian HC Thursday released a picture of the envoys sharing a smile.

The diplomats ‘exchanged notes on recent developments’, the statement added without sharing further details.

On the other hand, the Foreign Office spokesperson denied Indian media reports suggesting meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization moot on May 21-22 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“Informal handshake could be a possibility, however there is no meeting scheduled so far,” Dr Mohammad Faisal said during a press briefing today.


Latest News

More From Pakistan