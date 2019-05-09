close
Thu May 09, 2019
May 9, 2019

PM holds vital meeting with Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Shabbar Zaidi
Shabbar not fit to be FBR chairman: cabinet summary

Conflict of interest and legal implications for making an appointment without following...

Shabbar Zaidi appointment as FBR chief notified

Thu, May 09, 2019

ISLSMABAD: The notification of Shabbar Zaidi’s appointment as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been issued, Geo News reported Thursday.

The appointment is for two years and will be on honorary basis, the report further said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as new FBR chairman but he together with his cabinet were struggling to understand how to translate this announcement into reality due to plethora of challenges.

The conflict of interest and legal implications for making an appointment without following the due process of merit were two key questions raised by the Cabinet Division over the nomination.

A summary presented before the federal cabinet on Wednesday  suggested making the appointment on an honorary basis to avoid litigation.

