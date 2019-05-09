Khyber Paktunkhwa: Over 2.662 million voters likely to cast ballots on July 2

PESHAWAR: As many as 2,662,635 registered voters including 1,599,384 male and 1,063,166 female will exercise right of franchise to elect lawmakers on 16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats of the newly merged districts of erstwhile Fata on July 2 election.



The Elections for PK100 to PK115 seats in erstwhile Fata will be simultaneously held in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan tribal districts and former Frontier Regions for which all arrangements were being completed, an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) official told APP on Thursday.

For PK-100, PK101 and PK 102 of Bajaur district, as many as 522,480 registered voters including 308,104 male and 214,376 female will exercise right of vote.

Likewise, on two PK 103 and PK 104 Mohmand district, a total of 271,251 registered voters including 120,279 male and 100,972 female will elect two lawmakers of the provincial legislature.

Similarly, in Khyber district, 490,030 registered voters including 276,460 male and 213,485 female will exercise right of franchise to elect three lawmakers on PK- 105, PK106 and PK 107.

In two constituencies of PK 108 and PK 109 Kurram district, a total of 352,764 registered voters including 200,621 male and 152,173 female will cast their votes in favour of their candidates.

In the lone Orakzai’s PK110 constituency, a total of 192,633 registered voters including 108,649 male and 83,984 female will elect one lawmaker of the KP Assembly.

In two constituencies of PK 111 and PK 112 of North Waziristan district, a total of 294,820 voters including 204,564 male and 90,274 female will exercise right of franchise.

Likewise, in South Waziristan, election will be held on two PK 113 and PK 114 for which 376,635 voters including 231,831 male and 144,804 female will cast votes in favour of their candidates.

In the lone PK 115 former frontier regions, a total of 161,992 registered voters including 98,894 male and 63,098 female.

To facilitate these voters, ECP will set up 1,943 polling stations including 297 for male, 390 for female and 1,056 combined for all these constituencies.

For Bajaur, 336 polling stations would be setup including 38 male, 36 female and 262 combined.

Likewise, a total of 194 polling stations including 71 male, 53 female and 70 combined would be setup for facilitation of voters.

In Khyber, as many as 381 polling stations would be setup including 197 for male, 155 female and 29 combined.

Likewise in Kurram tribal district, 264 polling stations including 71 each for male and female 122 combined while in Orakzai tribal district, 175 polling stations including four each for male and female and 167 combined.

In North Waziristan, a total of 178 polling stations including 53 for male, 24 female and 101 combined would be setup while 252 polling stations including 50 for male, 34 female and 168 combined would be setup for two constituencies of South Waziristan.

Likewise, a total of 163 polling stations including 13 each for male and female and 137 combined would be established for PK 115 constituency of former Frontier Regions.

Similarly, a total of 5,724 polling would also be setup in all these 16 constituencies for facilitation of voters.

To facilitate voters, a total of 1,943 Presiding Officers, 5,724 each Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers will look after election process.

The official said public notice by the returning officer has been issued on May 7 and process of filling nomination papers by the candidates with their respective returning officers, which was started today will continue till May 13. The names of nominated candidates will be published on May 18 while last date for filling of appeals against decisions of the returning officers is May 22.

The Appellate Tribunal will decide appeals of candidates by May 27 whereas revised lists of candidates will be published on May 28.

ECP has fixed May 29 as last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of the candidates whereas allotment of election symbol to candidates would be issued on May 30.

Elaborate security arrangements would be made for smooth conduct of the elections.