Holding Punjab local bodies election within a year declared impossible

LAHORE: Election authorities think holding of Punjab local bodies election within a year would be impossible.

Quoting sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Geo TV reported that despite passing of the Local Government Act it will take three more months to complete electoral rolls, maps, block codes and serial numbers.

The sources said the initial report regarding delimitation alone could not be prepared in six months.

Also read: Punjab governor signs LG Act

After completing the the delimitation process, two more months would be required to to listen to and address the objections.

They said time would be required to update the electoral rolls after finalization of delimitation process before releasing the election schedule .

And if the matter is challenged in the court, it would be difficult to give a time-frame for election, the sources said.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar signed the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 on May 4.

The governor said the new system would protect every penny of the nation and the accountability of the local bodies’ representatives would also be ensured.

