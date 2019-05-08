Tribal leader among three martyred in Chaman blast

CHAMAN: Three people including a tribal leader and his two guards were martyred in an explosion near Qila Abdullah on Wednesday.

As per details, the blast occurred near the car of the tribal elder in Gulistan area of Chaman, killing three people including tribal leader Wali Khan Achakzai on the spot.

Soon after the explosion, security forces rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area.

The bodies of the martyred men were shifted to local hospital for autopsy. Further investigation into the explosion is underway.

