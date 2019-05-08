close
Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

Meghan and Harry name son Archie Harrison

Wed, May 08, 2019

London: Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Wednesday announced their new son will be called Archie, ending months of intense speculation.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the couple announced on their Instagram account.Meghan and Harry name son Archie Harrison.



