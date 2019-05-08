Pakistan put into bat by England in first ODI





LONDON: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the first One-day International of the five-match series here at The Oval on Wednesday.

The match delayed by an hour due to rain and more rain is expected in the city.



Teams:

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain/wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir