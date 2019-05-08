England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Rain delays start of match

London: Rain delayed the scheduled toss and start of the first one-day international between England and Pakistan at The Oval on Wednesday.

Heavy early morning rain at the south London ground meant the toss in this first of a five-match series, a day/night contest, did not take place as scheduled at 12:30 pm (1130 GMT) local time.

Conditions had brightened up by the time an inspection took place at 12:45pm, with both teams warming up on the outfield, only for the rain to return while umpires Paul Reiffel and Rob Bailey were starting their deliberations, with the players hurrying back to the changing rooms.

This series is taking place just a few weeks before the 50-over men's World Cup gets underway, with tournament hosts England -- the number one ranked side in ODI cricket -- looking to win the tournament for the first time.