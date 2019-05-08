Veena Malik takes a jibe at Maryam Nawaz after Nawaz Sharif's return to jail

Pakistan’s renowned actor Veena Malik has taken a jibe at Maryam Nawaz Sharif by responding to her tweet in a sarcastic manner on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif had taken to Twitter after dropping of her father at Koth Lakhpat jail on Tuesday upon the expiration of his bail period provided on medical grounds.

“As difficult as the decision was for a father to hold his daughter’s hand and go to jail, it has been just as difficult for a daughter to drop her beloved father off to jail. But I will go. Because the objective is national and far superior than a father-daughter affiliation. National objectives ask for sacrifices. Insha’Allah tomorrow I will be with the workers,” she had stated.

Ridiculing the statement issued by the PML-N leader, Veena twisting the words had retorted saying: “As difficult as the decision was for a father to hold his daughter’s hand and be implicated in fraudulent activity, it had been just as difficult for a daughter to humiliate her corrupt father. But I will go because the objective is political and personal and far bigger than a father-daughter affiliation. Personal objectives ask for sacrifices from the public. Tomorrow I will exploit the workers.”



