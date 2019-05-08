Facebook introduces new tools for business

Facebook announced two new advertising tools to help small businesses save time and resources so they can focus on growth: Automated Ads, Appointments and new video creative tools.

With Automated Ads, the business owner is asked a few simple questions about their business and their goals to help develop a customized marketing plan for their business.



Some of the most helpful features of Automated Ads include multiple versions of the ad.

Business owners can create up to six different versions of their ads automatically. The automated ads solution will suggest call-to-action buttons, text and other creative details based on information from the business’ Page, and once the ad is active, the solution will automatically show the best-performing version.

The tailored audience suggestion is the solution that will suggest audience options or recommendations based on information from the business’ Page.

Recommended budget that generates results: The solution will recommend a budget most likely to get business results based on the goal. Businesses can also provide their own budget and the solution will share the estimated results that they can expect.

Timely notification about your ads is also the feature. Businesses will receive notifications to help them understand how their ads are performing and how they can improve. These can include suggested changes like refreshing an image or notifications when the ad starts generating results like a lead or sale.

Jordi Fornies, Director, Emerging Markets, APAC at Facebook said: “Small businesses in South Asia don't always have the time or resources to gain marketing expertise, but this shouldn't prevent them from creating ads that drive results. Our new Automated Ads solution takes the guesswork out of creating effective ads that can run on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Audience Network and make it easier for SMBs to focus on growth”.

Facebook is also expanding its free tools for businesses, allowing them to book and manage appointments on Facebook. Businesses can use the appointments feature to enable new and existing customers to book services with their business. They can accept appointments online and send reminders to customers through Messenger or text message. They can also customize their business' menu of services, display availability and accept and manage all appointments directly from their business Page. And to keep things organized, they can also sync appointments with their personal calendar or another appointment management tool.

Appointments on Facebook are free for all businesses on Facebook and Instagram, including SMS and Messenger reminders to customers to prevent no-shows.

Facebooking is also introducing new ways to easily edit existing video with three new video editing tools: automatic cropping, video trimming and image and text overlays. These tools, available in both Ads Manager and Business Manager, can help reduce the resources needed to create compelling video content for SMBs.