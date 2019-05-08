Imran Khan bowled most maiden overs in World Cup matches for Pakistan

Islamabad United on Wednesday decided to test the knowledge of Pakistan cricket fans ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 1992 that begins later this month.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise posed a question that was related to Pakistani fast bowlers' performances in ICC Criket World Cups.

"Which Pakistani Blower has Bowled the Most number of Maiden overs in World Cup matches?, the Islamabad United's Official Instagram page posted the question with for options that included:

1-Wasim Akram

2-Imran Khan

3-Waqar Younis

4-Aqib Javed





Hours later the United answered the question on their page.



Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan turned out to be the paceman who has bowled the most number of maiden overs in World Cup matches for Pakistan.

Imran Khan, who currently serves as 22th Prime Minister of Pakistan, led the green-shirts to their only World Cup victory in 1992.

