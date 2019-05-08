Kim Kardashian West breaks internet as she helps release 17 people from prison

Kim Kardashian West has become the rage on the internet these days after news of her facilitating people to get out of prison has surfaced on social media.



The global icon has so far helped release 17 people out of jail in the last three months.

Apparently Kim did this for a cause.

According to a report published by BuzzFeed, lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody confirmed Kim's involvement in funding the 90 Days of Freedom Campaign in response to President Trump’s signing of the First Step Act, which allows some people imprisoned on federal drug offenses to seek sentence reductions, particularly those serving life terms.

“She’s using her platform to shine a light on this issue,” said Barnett, Kim's personal lawyer and one of the co-creators of the Buried Alive Project.

He added, “She really helped us with the work we’ve already been doing, and she’s helping us amplify the voices of the people who are buried alive.”

Kim was under immense media attention after she went to the White House last year to meet US President Donald Trump to talk about criminal justice reform.

That meeting in turn led to Alice Johnson — a woman in her sixties serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offense — being granted clemency.

“This wasn’t just a one-off thing,” Barnett said of Kim Kardashian West. “This is a real passion for her.”

It was only recently that Kim made headlines after she revealed she is studying 18 hours a week to take the bar exam and become a lawyer.

“People get out of prison when powerful women link arms. Brittany and I linked arms years ago, and Kim has come and linked arms, too," Cody, Barnett’s co-counsel on the 90 Days of Freedom Campaign, said. “It’s about using what resources you have to shine a light on the underbelly of American injustice."