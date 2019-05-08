close
Wed May 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 8, 2019

Asad Umar still my right-hand man, PM Imran tells PTI lawmakers

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 08, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar is still my right-hand man, said Prime Minister Imran Khan  while presiding over the Parliamentary Party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to Geo News correspondent,  some PTI lawmakers  expressed reservations over the prime minister's decision to appoint non-elected people to key positions.

They were of the view that the leadership's decision to appoint non-elected people has put the party in a difficult position.

 The PTI lawmakers said  elected members were capable of running the affairs of key portfolios which the party leadership has given to non-elected people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told them that  they might have their reservations but it was necessary to  take tough decisions in order to   improve country's economic situation.

He said removal of finance minister was  also a tough decision.  "Asad Umar is still my right-hand man," Geo News quoted the prime minister as having told the  lawmakers.

The premier said he  was determined to improve  country's economy and takes full responsibility for his decisions.  

At the end of the meeting, the  prime minister asked the lawmakers to return to their constituencies and ensure the implementation of government's Ramazan Package.

He said a lot of complaints have been received through PM's Citizen Portal regarding non-implementation of the Ramazan Package.  






 

