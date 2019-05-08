close
Wed May 08, 2019
Pakistan

May 8, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: 08-05-2019

Wed, May 08, 2019

Karachi: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 48°C, Dadu, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moenjodaro 46°C, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur & Padidan 45°C.

