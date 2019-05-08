Pakistan weather forecast: 08-05-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 48°C, Dadu, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moenjodaro 46°C, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur & Padidan 45°C.
Karachi: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 48°C, Dadu, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Moenjodaro 46°C, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur & Padidan 45°C.