Alia Bhatt gets true wings of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for Europe trip

PARIS: Bollywood's sparkling lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who often enjoy quality time with each other, are vacationing in Europe to strengthen their relationship during the dreamy journey that will surely bring them closer.

Ever since they came out open about their relationship, every little detail about their romance attracts their fans and drags media to cover every gossip about them as there are various rumours on the internet that they will tie the knot soon. Surely, if they are destined to be together they will find their way.

Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be off to Lake Como as the duo loves its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe.



Few weeks ago Alia had revealed that she had pleaded Ayan Mukherji to cast her opposite Ranbir. In an interview, Alia had stated: “With Ranbir, it is a completely different experience because I have always admired him. He is my favourite actor since he made his debut. He will always remain my favourite because he is so honest and effortless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space with each other in Aayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.



It is also learnt that Alia will start work on her father Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

