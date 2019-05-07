What is to follow for Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man after Avengers: Endgame?

After the Avengers: Endgame spoiler’s ban lifted earlier this week, people are more openly talking about the intense and heart-shattering events that took place through the course of film, including the directors Russo Brothers who opened up about what is to follow.

After the death of one of the most loved Avengers, Tony Stark aka Iron Man essayed by Robert Downey Jr., desperate Marvel fans are clinging on to every hope they can get to find out whether they will see their favorite character again or not; but it looks like they’re in for some bad news as Joe Russo stated during an interview:

“Tony’s dead, you know? That’s it for Robert. He’s done,” he stated.

But to give fans some closure, Russo goes on saying: “We had the opportunity to give him the perfect retirement life, within the movie. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

