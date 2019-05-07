Katrina Kaif appears on Elle India's May cover

Katrina Kaif has appeared on the May 2019 cover of Elle, a worldwide lifestyle magazine of French origin that focuses on fashion, beauty, health, and entertainment.

The rosy-cheeked Kat posted picture of magazine cover on her Instagram with a caption that reads "summer vibes".

"Katrina Kaif unplugged" is the titled of the Elle's story on the Bollywood star.

The "Tiger Zinda Hai Actress" has over 2 million followers on the photosharing app which she joined only a two years ago.

On the work front, Katrian K has concluded shooting for the Bharat which features Salman Khan in the lead role.

The filmmakers have released a couple of songs as well as trailer of the movie which is set to hit cinemas this Eid.



