Katrina Kaif appears on Elle India's May cover

Katrina Kaif has appeared on the May 2019 cover of Elle, a worldwide lifestyle magazine of French origin that focuses on fashion, beauty, health, and entertainment.
The rosy-cheeked Kat posted picture of magazine cover on her Instagram with a caption that reads "summer vibes".
"Katrina Kaif unplugged" is the titled of the Elle's story on the Bollywood star.
The "Tiger Zinda Hai Actress" has over 2 million followers on the photosharing app which she joined only a two years ago.
On the work front, Katrian K has concluded shooting for the Bharat which features Salman Khan in the lead role.
The filmmakers have released a couple of songs as well as trailer of the movie which is set to hit cinemas this Eid.
