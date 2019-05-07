close
Tue May 07, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 7, 2019

Katrina Kaif appears on Elle India's May cover

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 07, 2019

Katrina Kaif has appeared on the May  2019  cover of Elle, a worldwide lifestyle magazine of French origin that focuses on fashion, beauty, health, and entertainment.

The rosy-cheeked Kat posted picture of  magazine cover on her Instagram with a caption that reads "summer vibes".

"Katrina Kaif unplugged" is the titled of the Elle's  story on the Bollywood star.

The  "Tiger Zinda Hai Actress" has over 2 million followers on the photosharing app which she joined only a two years ago.

On the work front,  Katrian K has  concluded shooting for the  Bharat which features Salman Khan in the lead role.

 The filmmakers have released a couple of songs as well as  trailer  of the movie which is set to hit cinemas this Eid.


   

