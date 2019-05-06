Pakistani bowlers dominate ICC T20I rankings





DUBAI: The latest Twenty20 International bowling rankings, released here on Monday shows that Pakistani bowlers have dominated the top ten list as it included their three players.

However, no other country claimed more than one spot in the Top-Ten list of bowlers’ rankings.

One bowler each from Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been included in the top-ten list against three from Pakistan.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim has moved to second position while leg-spinner Shadab Khan is placed third and medium-pacerFaheem Ashraf got the tenth position.