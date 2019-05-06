close
Mon May 06, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2019

Priyanka Chopra’s mother opens about son Siddharth’s marriage being called off

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 06, 2019

Renowned Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother has come forth revealing the reason behind her brother Siddharth’s marriage cancellation at the last moment.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra was supposed to marry his fiancee Ishita Kumar at the end of April but recently the rumors about their marriage being called off had gripped the internet. 

This has not been officially confirmed by  Pee Cee’s mother Madhu Chopra.

The ‘Quantico’ actress’ mother told sources: "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."

According to Pinkvilla another source confirmed that: "This arranged marriage was being pushed a bit in haste."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s to be sister-in-law Ishita Kumar deleted all her pictures of her bridal shower and roka ceremony from her Instagram account which created a stir among netizens about her marriage with Siddharth Chopra being called off.

