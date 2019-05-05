Liam Hemsworth annoys Miley Cyrus by singing his rendition of 'Party in the USA'

Ever since they tied the knot, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been dropping major couple goals for people all around and their latest endearing moment together is warming hearts of fans everywhere.

The adorable newly-married couple who had been together in an on and off relationship since the release of their 2010 film The Last Song, were seen at the tarmac of an airport as Liam tried to annoy Miley by singing his own rendition of her song ‘Party In the USA.’

The Hunger Games actor was seen screaming the song’s lyrics on the top of his voice while an irritated but secretly smiling Miley can be seen ducking away from the camera in his hands.

