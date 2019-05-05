Parineeti Chopra wants to snoop on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's love life

While all of us may be clinging on to every detail that goes public about Bollywood’s favorite lovebirds, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, it looks like some of the celebs are equally if not more rooting for the duo’s love story.

B-Town starlet Parineeti Chopra was asked in an episode of "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2" of what she would do if she gets hold of Alia Bhatt’s phone to which she expressed her interest in her love life.

"I'd really like to snoop on her love life," she stated possibly in response to a statement made by Ranbir Kapoor earlier about how he loves reading people’s chats.

The actor further shed light on her friendship with Arjun Kapoor calling it a ‘love-hate relationship’.

"It is difficult to find a true friend in Bollywood and he is definitely one,” she stated.