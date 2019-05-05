Javed Akhtar’s 'eyes to be gauged out if he doesn’t apologize', threatens Karni Sena

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
India’s famed lyricist Javed Akhtar after his burqa ban comments has fumed up quite a few people across the border and it looks like he is now also getting scary threats from far-right fringe outfit Karni Sena.
The 74-year-old politician cum poet turned to Twitter to reveal that his statement about the burqa/ghoongat is getting misconceived as he has now become center of numerous threats by far-right organization from Rajasthan threatening ‘gauge out his eyes.’
The group in a video statement sent to Times of India, wing president Jivan Singh Solanki stated: “We have asked Akhtar to render an apology within three days or face the consequences,” adding that: “We will gouge out your eyes and pull out your tongue if you don't apologise. We will enter your house and beat you."
After the threat, Akhtar said on Twitter: “Some people are trying to distort my statement . I have said that may be in Sri Lanka it is done for security reasons but actually it is required for women empowerment . covering the face should be stopped whether naqab or ghoonghat.”
Akhtar had earlier stated about the ghoongat, which led to uproar: "Covering face may be a problem when it comes to security. If burqa is banned then, ghunghat too should be taken into account. What is the need of burqa or ghunghat?"
India’s famed lyricist Javed Akhtar after his burqa ban comments has fumed up quite a few people across the border and it looks like he is now also getting scary threats from far-right fringe outfit Karni Sena.
The 74-year-old politician cum poet turned to Twitter to reveal that his statement about the burqa/ghoongat is getting misconceived as he has now become center of numerous threats by far-right organization from Rajasthan threatening ‘gauge out his eyes.’
The group in a video statement sent to Times of India, wing president Jivan Singh Solanki stated: “We have asked Akhtar to render an apology within three days or face the consequences,” adding that: “We will gouge out your eyes and pull out your tongue if you don't apologise. We will enter your house and beat you."
After the threat, Akhtar said on Twitter: “Some people are trying to distort my statement . I have said that may be in Sri Lanka it is done for security reasons but actually it is required for women empowerment . covering the face should be stopped whether naqab or ghoonghat.”
Akhtar had earlier stated about the ghoongat, which led to uproar: "Covering face may be a problem when it comes to security. If burqa is banned then, ghunghat too should be taken into account. What is the need of burqa or ghunghat?"