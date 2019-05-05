Javed Akhtar’s 'eyes to be gauged out if he doesn’t apologize', threatens Karni Sena

India’s famed lyricist Javed Akhtar after his burqa ban comments has fumed up quite a few people across the border and it looks like he is now also getting scary threats from far-right fringe outfit Karni Sena.

The 74-year-old politician cum poet turned to Twitter to reveal that his statement about the burqa/ghoongat is getting misconceived as he has now become center of numerous threats by far-right organization from Rajasthan threatening ‘gauge out his eyes.’

The group in a video statement sent to Times of India, wing president Jivan Singh Solanki stated: “We have asked Akhtar to render an apology within three days or face the consequences,” adding that: “We will gouge out your eyes and pull out your tongue if you don't apologise. We will enter your house and beat you."

After the threat, Akhtar said on Twitter: “Some people are trying to distort my statement . I have said that may be in Sri Lanka it is done for security reasons but actually it is required for women empowerment . covering the face should be stopped whether naqab or ghoonghat.”

Akhtar had earlier stated about the ghoongat, which led to uproar: "Covering face may be a problem when it comes to security. If burqa is banned then, ghunghat too should be taken into account. What is the need of burqa or ghunghat?"