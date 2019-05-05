Shahid Afridi on the girl he fell for before marriage who left him humiliated

Pakistan’s cricket icon Shahid Afridi has grabbed ample headlines ever since his autobiography ‘Game Changer’ hit the shelves, but there was one incident described in the book that is gathering chuckles all around in particular.

The former captain of the Pakistan team narrated in his book, an incident about a girl he knew before he tied the knot and how that girl had left him quite humiliated in front of himself.

“Before I was married this girl would often phone me. Her voice was amazing. Mobile phones were newly introduced and were quite expensive then. I spent a lot to hear that girl’s voice,” he stated in his freshly released book.

He goes on to write that after months of talking to her and hearing her voice that would make him fall for her even more, the two decided to finally meet in person.

But what followed was nothing short of a heartbreak: “The bell rang and there stood a young man holding some roses. I received the shock of my life when he said he was the same girl I’d been talking to all these months,” he wrote.