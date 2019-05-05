Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra strains continue over her Bharat exit





Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra may have garnered everyone’s best wishes and prayers after tying the knot with Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas, but there is a certain someone who is still holding a grudge against her for a little inconvenience she caused.



Megastar Salman Khan despite having his upcoming film Bharat unleashing a wave of anticipation and excitement amongst movie buffs even before its release, has still not forgiven Priyanka for exiting the film last minute due to her wedding plans.

Katrina Kaif who was brought on board after the Quantico’s star’s exit revealed during a live session alongside Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar that she had to work extra hard given the short span of time she had to step into the role.

"I had two months to prepare for the role and I worked extremely hard. Ali was very, very clear at least about the look of the character and once we cracked the physicality and hair, it was a big help for us. The character was extremely well written, very strong, a woman fighting in a man's world. Once the structure was in place it was about putting as much preparation and reading the scenes and rehearsing with Ali and my coach was helping me too," said Kaif.



"Yes, Katrina Kaif worked really hard to prepare for the role. If only Priyanka Chopra gave us more time...", added Salman, clearly still not over what happened and that is when the director had to jump in saying: “Next question.”