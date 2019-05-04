Miandad strikes back at Afridi's allegations against him, Imran Khan, Waqar Younis

Pakistani cricket icon Javed Miandad responded on Saturday to Shahid Afridi’s statements against him in his recently released autobiography ‘Game Changers.’

Talking to the media, the former Pakistani batsman was termed by Afridi as a ‘small man’ who he claimed ‘hated’ his batting style and possessed an attitude towards him that ‘touched a new low.’

Responding to the allegations, Miandad stated: “Afridi has changed. He is different from what he was before. If I have done injustice to anyone I apologise but he could have spoken about it earlier.”

He further added that he has been bestowed with immense respect by Allah and has the nation praying for him.

Moreover, Miandad revealed: “Salahuddin Sallu is a witness of how I helped Afridi scoring century in Canada. Ask him who was guiding him,” adding that he laughs at the content of Afridi’s autobiography.

Apart from Miandad, Afridi’s autobiography slammed Waqar Younis and Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as he described the former as a ‘mediocre captain’ and claimed the latter had an ‘abrasive style of leadership' which is the same way he runs his cabinet.