Record-maker Tendulkar’s record shattered by two 'Barbershop Girls' of UP

MUMBAI: These days in India, an advertisement is going viral online, showing two girls, Neha and Jyoti, running a barbershop in Banwari Tola village of Uttar Pradesh, India. They took over this shop from their father in 2014 when he fell ill.

Barbar’s job is traditionally considered a male profession so the two girls disguised themselves as boys, even took on male names because they had to support their family, continue their studies and pay for their father’s treatment.

The story of Neha and Jyoti inspired a company, the manufacturers of shaving products, to highlight these two girls’ bold step in an ad.

Today, an ad inspired by their inspirational story has led to one of the greatest cricketers of all times to get a shave from Neha and Jyoti, or the 'barbershop girls' as they are often referred to.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was so impressed by the ad that he met the barbershop girls and got a shave from them.

Later, the Master Blaster shared his picture with Neha and Jyoti in an Instagram post on Friday. He also revealed that he had never gotten a shave from someone else before!

"You may not know this, but I have never gotten a shave from someone else before. That record has been shattered today. Such an honour to meet the #BarbershopGirls," he wrote.

"The blade that shaves, does not know whether a girl or a guy is using it. I think, this is the most important line of the video, because if dreams do not discriminate then why do we?" said Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin also presented Neha and Jyoti with a scholarship offer from the advertisers to cover their educational and professional needs.

"We should always remember the kids of today are watching and they learn from what they see. I hope lots of kids today will see how Neha and Jyoti and their village has shown great courage and right attitude to break stereotypes and move forward'."

Very soon this post has gone viral with almost 0.7 million 'likes' and hundreds of impressed comments.

The ad of the girls also has gone viral with over 16 million views on YouTube alone.