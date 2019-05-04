Gautam Gambhir offers to take Shahid Afridi to a psychiatrist

Gautam Gambhir a former Indian cricketer retorting to Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s statement about him in his autobiography ‘Game Changer’ has called him a ‘hilarious man.’

The 37-year-old Indian batsman turned to Twitter responding to Afridi’s statement about him having ‘no personality’ invited him to India adding that he will personally take him for ‘psycho-analysis.’

“@SAfridiOfficial you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist.”, read his tweet.

Afridi’s remarks about the cricketer in his freshly-released book have unleashed a storm across the border as he stated: “He (Gautam) who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude. In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). Its simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn't matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive and Gambhir wasn't.”