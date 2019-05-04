Phil Salt replaces injured Dawid Malan in England squad for Pakistan T20

Uncapped Sussex batsman Phil Salt has been added to England´s squad for Sunday´s Twenty20 international against Pakistan following Dawid Malan´s withdrawal through injury.



Middlesex´s Malan suffered a groin problem while batting during England´s unconvincing four-wicket win away to Ireland in a lone one-day international on Friday and will now miss the one-off T20 in Cardiff.

Welsh-born Salt, 22 has made just the four fifties in 35 T20 matches but a strike-rate of 151.50 has put him on the radar of England´s selectors.

This season Salt has make an unbeaten 137 off just 106 balls for Sussex against Kent in the 50-over One-Day Cup.

Salt, who spent part of his childhood in Barbados, has also played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

Salt joins a growing list from players outside England´s provisional squad for the 50-over World Cup to be called up in the early stages of the international season.

Just seven those who travel to Cardiff´s Sophia Gardens were named in last month´s preliminary 15 by the tournament hosts. Several others have been rested, rotated, or, in the case of Alex Hales, dropped. The Nottinghamshire batsman reportedly failed a second test for recreational drug use.