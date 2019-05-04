Mahira Khan has a word of advice for those suffering from depression

Pakistan leading lady Mahira Khan has stepped forward giving a word of advice for all those who are suffering from depression, urging them to not be afraid of talking about it.

During her live Questions and Answers session on Instagram, the Raees actor gave some comforting and guiding words for people struggling with mental illnesses and depression.

The Superstar actor responded: “Don’t be afraid of getting help. Talk about it. Ask questions. Read. Reach out to people. There is no shame in reaching out for help. Sometimes talking therapy helps. Other times meds do. But it’s important to go to the right people who can guide you through it.”

The actor is a crowd favorite all around for not just her star power on silver screens but for also being an inspiration and an icon looked up to by many.