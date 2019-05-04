Unilever responds to LSA 2019 upheaval amidst Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi case

Subsequent to the fiasco that unleashed after the Lux Style Awards unveiled their list of nominations for 2019, Unilever issued a statement on Saturday responding to the upheaval over the nomination of an alleged sexual harasser.

In the press release issued by the corporation, it was stated that while any and all issues pertaining to sexual misconduct are taken with grave importance, the nominations had been decided purely by an independent and transparent body of jury and critics.

“The members of the Jury for 2019 were chosen by an independent Board of Governors. Neither the Lux Style Awards nor Unilever Pakistan has ever intruded in the Jury’s independence, and we continue to respect their decisions,” read the company’s statement.

