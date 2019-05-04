WATCH: New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slapped by man, in yet another attack

Chief minister of New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal became target of assault during a roadshow on Saturday by getting slapped by an individual.



The circulating video shows an unidentified individual donning a red shirt climbing the open jeep with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener aboard and slapping him across the face before he is taken off the vehicle.

Kejriwal had been hosting a roadshow to support his party’s candidate Brijesh Goyal who will be joining the electoral race from the seat in New Delhi.

The New Delhi CM had been attacked earlier as well as in November of 2018, he was attacked by a man who threw chili powder on his face outside his Delhi secretariat office.

Prior to that, in 2016, he had a shoe thrown at him and also had ink hurled at him at a gathering around the same time by a woman.