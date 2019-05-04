Priyanka Chopra’s to be sister-in-law deletes all pictures of bridal shower, roka ceremony

Acclaimed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s bride-to-be Ishita Kumar has removed all the pictures of her bridal shower and roka ceremony from her Instagram account.



The ‘Quantico’ actress’s brother Siddharth Chopra was supposed to marry his fiancé Ishita Kumar by the end of April but unfortunately the bride to be Ishita Kumar had to undergo an emergency surgery after her roka ceremony.

Earlier PC’s to be sister-in-law deleted all the proof of her bridal shower and roka ceremony from her Instagram account and rumours are buzzing that the wedding has been called off.

Ishita Kumar shared her picture after deleting the old ones of her wedding to be held as proofs, with a caption which has created a stir regarding her nuptials being reportedly called off.

She wrote: “Cheers to new beginnings, with a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."

Ishita's parents have also responded with: “We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be.”



Meanwhile, Priyanka attended her brother-in-law’s surprise wedding with ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner in Las Vegas with husband Nick Jonas.