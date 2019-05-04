Boney Kapoor breaks down in tears while talking about Sridevi

Famed Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor broke down in tears while taking about Sridevi saying that forgetting her is impossible for him.



Recently in a talk show when the analyst asked Boney about, ‘if there is a moment in which he doesn’t miss Sridevi, Boney replied:

“Namumkin hai (it’s impossible).”

Later, the analyst asked him about making wrong financial decision, to which he responded saying:

“There has to be someone who understands that I haven’t used my money for a wrong purpose...I haven’t lost it in a gamble or a race and I am aware of my mistake. In this case, if you do not have support at home, support from wife, that support you can’t find in anything.”

Earlier, Boney Kapoor spoke on the 55th birth anniversary of Sridevi:

“She couldn’t complete her schooling, she couldn’t complete her college because she was so involved in her work, she deserves the recognition, respect and the tributes which are being paid to her all across the globe.”

He further added to it: “Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with... She is with me, in my memories...with my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected.”

The producer often breaks down emotionally whenever he talks about his wife Sridevi who was one of the iconic Bollywood stars.