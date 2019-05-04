close
Sat May 04, 2019
May 4, 2019

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned

Sat, May 04, 2019

BANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned Saturday with a golden-tiered headpiece, the highlight of an elaborate three-day coronation ceremony two years after he ascended the throne.

The 66-year-old monarch, known as Rama X and dressed in a bejewelled golden robe, was handed the 7.3-kilogram Crown of Victory, which he placed on his head before issuing his first royal command.

